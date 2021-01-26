From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that the security situation in the country will improve following the decision of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to ban open grazing.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom on Tuesday.

“The Benue State People’s Democratic Party is positive on the chances of improvement in security across Nigeria following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) yesterday rose from a meeting in Akure, Ondo State with a joint declaration banning open grazing as a way out of violence and bloodshed across the country from clashes between herdsmen and farmers.”

The Party noted that the declaration which was conveyed in a communique insisted that “…free-range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between farmers and herders.”

The PDP also saw the meeting between the governors and Miyetti Allah as an opportunity to forge cooperation between both groups as a way of strengthening the security and economy of the country.

“The party, while describing the decision as courageous, said it was a vindication of the stand earlier taken by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom through his enactment and enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017).

“Benue PDP affirms once again Governor Ortom’s stand that only nationwide enforcement of the ban on open grazing will guarantee national security and stimulate economic recovery and growth.

“The party further urges stakeholders in the various states of the country to eschew politics and join forces with the governors to enact enabling legislation and legal frameworks relevant to the enforcement of the ban nationwide,” the statement concluded.