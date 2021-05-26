From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Prominent Lawyers and scholars have decended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring the ban placed on open grazing in the Southern states of the country by their respective governors as an act of illegality.

President Buhari had in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said the

“announcement is of questionable legality, given the Constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT)…”

But reacting to the statement, some senior lawyers who spoke with Daily Sun described president Buhari’s position as embarrassing, divisive and ethnocentric.

In his response, a former Attorney General of Imo state Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume SAN, said it was wrong for the president to equate human beings with cows under the cover of freedom of movement.

“Are you sure the President said that? Does the constitutional right to property now include killing & robbing as to acquire the victims’ property.

Is it that the constitutional right to movement & assembly include soldiers gathering to overthrow the State? About 100 are said to have been murdered in Benue State alone in the past few days all in name freedom for murderous trade.

How long can we continue to engage in this distracting conversation while Nigerian people are cut down as grasses. Why is that these murderous quests suddenly becoming a State policy since 2015? We are fast losing our senses humanity & our constitutional responsibility in the inordinate quest for hegemony.

A professor of Law, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), in his short reaction said “it is difficult to understand how all rights guaranteed by the Constitution will be of equal force notwithstanding the circumstances. At any rate the Constitution does not stipulate that cattle, sheep, goats etc can graze anyhow and any where. Cattle are in the category of animals and so while humans are equal under the Constitution, animals attract different considerations.

On his part, a constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oba Maduabuchi SAN, maintained that the constitutional right of freedom of movement the constitution is equally clear as It gives freedom of movement to Nigerian citizens. “Unless I am being educated that cows are now citizens of Nigeria.”

The supreme law of the land which is the constitution places agriculture on its residual list. What this means is that only States can legally legislate on it. It cannot therefore be right to say that the position of the southern gov is legally questionable. It is the legality of the federal ministry of agriculture that is legally questionable as the constitution didn’t asign any responsibility to the federal government in agriculture except research. As for the Hon Attorney General of the federation likening open grazing and dealing in motor spare parts I don’t believe my learned brother Silk made such a pedestrian comparison. Motor spare parts are not mobile and cannot stray into any cow herd to kill the cows. They don’t stray into any farm to destroy maize or millet. You don’t sell alcohol in the north except in the areas called sabon gari or bayan gari in Baucbi. Is that not ranching of alcohol? When people import things and sell them at traffic hold up and they are chased by officials of the capital development authorities did the south cry. Most people consume meat. What we are trying to avoid is let the meat not consume us.

Human rights activist and legal scholar, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said president Buhari has clearly goofed on the issue.