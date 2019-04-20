•Banana, sliced
•Vanilla yogurt
•Honey
•Freshly grated ginger
Preparations:
Combine the banana, yogurt, honey, and ginger.
Blend until smooth.
•Banana, sliced
•Vanilla yogurt
•Honey
•Freshly grated ginger
Preparations:
Combine the banana, yogurt, honey, and ginger.
Blend until smooth.
•Banana, sliced •Vanilla yogurt •Honey •Freshly grated ginger Preparations: Combine the banana, yogurt, honey, and ginger. Blend...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply