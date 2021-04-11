From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, General Muhammadu Magoro (retd) and Senator Ibn Na’Nallah have assured the people of Magaba village and it surrounding areas in Dankowagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State of maximum protection of their lives and property.

Governor Bagugu and other stakeholders were in the community and neighboring villages to inspect the level of destruction and casualties as a result of bandits attacks on the people of the area.

The governor, speaking at Magaba community, said: ‘My administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we do the needful in this direction. This, we shall do, in collaboration with the security agencies, traditional rulers and all the key stakeholders.

‘As usual, we will not handle the issue of the security of lives and properties of all law abiding citizens with laxity, for them to freely and peacefully conduct all meaningful socio-economic activities.’

According to the Kebbi Governor, the state government will facilitate the urgent deployment of more policemen to further guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of state residents.

‘If you would recall, about two hundred additional policemen were recently deployed. This is in addition to more security measures we will not disclose here.

‘These cogent measures are aimed at combating the wanton killings, maiming, destruction of properties and displacement of people,’ he said.

In the same vein, General Muhammadu Magoro (retd) appealed for calm while assuring them that Governor Bagudu with stakeholders in the area would not rest until insecurity in the area becomes history.

In his remarks, Senator Bala Ibn NaAllah, representing Kebbi South, told the gathering that the visit by the governor with a high powered delegation was a testimony to his concern on the issue.

He said the governor and other stakeholders were taking bold measures to bolster security in the area while assuring them insecurity would come to an end in the area with fervent prayers and measures adopted by the state government.

Among those who accompanied the governor were Gen Muhammadu Magoro (retd), Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Kabiru Tukura, House of Representatives member representating Zuru, Fakai, Danko Wasagu/Sakaba Federal Constituency, Acting Head of Service Alhaji Sufyanu Bena, Special Adviser on Security, Garba Rabiu Kamba, Local Government Chairmen of Zuru, Danko Wasagu and Fakai, traditional leaders and politicians.

Governor Bagudu had paid a condolence visit to 20 PMF squadron Ikeja, Lagos, over the death of four PMF personnel who were killed in a recent attack by the bandits in Danko Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State.

Responding, the commandant 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos, ACP Mohammed Muktar Garba, thanked the governor for visit and appreciated the concern shown by the Kebbi State Government over the deadly incident.