From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

Bandits had on Wednesday, openly set travellers ablaze in Sokoto leaving 23 dead and several others injured.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, was on Thursday assassinated.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, said he expects an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

According to the statement, the delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the President inaugurated sophisticated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders.

