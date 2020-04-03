Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Army to join the Police and flush out bandits from forests around the country, particularly in the areas that witnessed recent attacks.
Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said Buhari gave the directive in response to the killing of 22 people in Sokoto State, whose community was attacked by armed bandits as well as the reported killing of 10 others in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The statement said, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai has already gotten in touch with the General Officers Commanding the army formations in the affected states, directing them to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice.
President Buhari also commiserated with the governments and people of the two states, assuring Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of the federal government’s support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks in the regions.
He prayed that Allah would comfort those who lost beloved family members and friends in the attacks.
