Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his government will enter into consultations with Federal Government authorities and the Zamfara State government over the redeployment of additional troops to curb incessant attacks on Kebbi villages and towns by bandits.

Chief Press Secretary Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, who made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, quoted Governor Bagudu as making the statement while addressing people of Unashi, Wadadu and surrounding villages which were attacked by bandits, attacks which lead to the deaths of three people and injury to two others.

According to the statement, the Bagudu administration is committed to tackling criminality with dexterity and ensuring protection of lives and property of the people.

“The Governor commended the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence, vigilantes and volunteers for confronting the bandits with gallantry, courage and bravery in protecting the areas.

“He condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and sympathised with others who received injury, now hospitalized,” the statement read.

Dakingari further disclosed that Governor Bagudu inspected the scene of the incident and the sugarcane farms in which the hoodlums took cover to launch their offensive.

“He made it clear that the federal and state governments were fully ready to bringing banditry to an end, saying consultations would be made with Zamfara State and federal authorities for additional troops deployment to the area, as well as provide support to vigilance groups with the necessary materials and logistics.

“On the marketing of sugarcane as requested by sugar cane farmers, following displacement of existing market by bandits, the Governor vowed to making contacts with sugar factories for possible purchase of harvested sugarcane.

“The Governor pledged to examine the viability of constructing Unashi-Waje road to ease transport difficulty of farmers and enhance economic activities in the area.

In the course of the visit, the Governor interacted with internally displaced persons, now taking refuge in Wasagu, Waje and other villages, of whom many have returned to their abode. He directed the immediate assistance to all displaced families, advising them to go back to their homes.”

Towns and villages affected by the attack, where animals were rustled and later retrieved by security agents, include: Zuru, Wadaku, Ketaren-Unashi, Dikaro Maza-Maza, Bakaya, Dutsen Kare, Gwaska, Dutsin Kurmi, Miyetti-Allah, Tungar Dangola and Yarkuka.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by top officers of the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Security, Civil Defence, vigilante groups as well as local government chairmen and senior government functionaries.