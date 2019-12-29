Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

KEBBI State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that the state government will embark on consultations with the Federal Government authorities and Zamfara state government over the redeployment of additional troops to curb incessant attacks on Kebbi villages and towns by suspected bandits.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari who stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi quoted Governor Bagudu to have said this while addressing people of Unashi, Wadadu and surrounding villages which were attacked by bandits leading to the death of three persons and injury on two others.

According to the statement, the “present administration is committed to tackling criminality with dexterity and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people.

“The Governor commended the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence, Vigilantes and Volunteers for confronting the bandits with gallantry, courage, and bravery in protecting the areas.

“He condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and sympathised with others who received injury, now hospitalized.”

Dakingari also disclosed that Governor Bagudu inspected the scene of the incident and the sugarcane farms in which the hoodlums took cover to launch the offensive.

“He made it clear that the federal and state governments were fully ready to bringing banditry to an end, saying consultations would be made with Zamfara state and federal authorities for additional troops deployment to the area as well as provide support to vigilance groups with the necessary materials and logistics.

“On the marketing of sugarcane as requested by sugar cane farmers, following the displacement of an existing market by bandits, the governor vowed to make contacts with sugar factories for possible purchase of harvested sugarcane.

“The governor pledged to examine the viability of constructing Unashi – Waje road to ease transport difficulty of farmers and enhance economic activities in the area.

“In the course of the visit, the Governor interacted with internally displaced persons, now taking refuge in Wasagu, Waje and other villages of whom many have returned to their abode. He directed the immediate assistance to all displaced families, advising them to go back to their homes.”

Some of the towns and villages affected by the attack where animals were rustled and later retrieved by security agencies according to the statement include; Zuru, Wadaku, Ketaren-Unashi, Dikaro Maza-Maza, Bakaya, Dutsen Kare, Gwaska, Dutsin Kurmi, Miyetti-Allah, Tungar Dangola, and Yarkuka.