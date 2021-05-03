By Lukman Olabiyi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has flayed the Federal Government for allowing bandits and kidnappers have monopoly of violence.

Oba Adeyemi, who disclosed this in Lagos over the weekend during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, said monopoly of violence which ought to be the prorogative of government has been assumed by bandits and kidnappers.

“The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence which is the reason we are in this current situation.”

The monarch, however charged the Federal Government to be proactive in ensuring the South West is safe for residents

Oba Adeyemi also commended the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, adding that Adams has truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine.

“Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed. He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that he will lead Yoruba race for a longer time.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, Oba Adewole Adedire, urged the Federal Government to ensure the South West is safe. He pointed out also that government has all it takes to enhance the quality of education across the country through enduring programmes that can help the brilliant and indigent students in the country.

He extolled the virtues of the Aare Onakakanfo, saying the traditional institution would always support him in ensuring that the South West is safe.