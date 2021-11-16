From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto, warning that ‘this needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished.’
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari while reacting to the incident from South Africa warned that the ‘persistent and unprovoked violence against unarmed civilians must be met with a fierce response by the government.
‘Let me once again, reassure Nigerians, that this administration will not abandon them to their fate in the face of this existential challenge caused by banditry.’
According to the president, ‘we are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.
‘Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.
‘This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihood and turn them into beggars and refugees. The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe that they can’t be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their Waterloo. Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes,’ President Buhari said.
Buhari is dead and buried in Saudi Arabia since January 2017. British bandits and fulani terrorists connived in London for the irrelevant tout nickname Buhari who knows nothing about war.
1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates has come to an end. We this territory natives which owns the land have defeated fulani caliphate called Nigeria in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states.
The era fulani terrorists from Guinea are traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north is over and gone forever. The era fulani terrorists from Guinea used 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates to keep northern natives under fulani rulership, used northern natives to dominate southern natives politically is over and gone forever. The era fulani terrorists from Guinea used fraudulent Electoral Structure under fulani caliphate called Nigeria to decide who’s the president, governors, NASS members etc. is over and gone forever.
Natives of the six geopolitical zones must constitute interim governments of their sovereign states now with military, police etc. to defend territorial borders of their sovereign states, fix their lands, economies. Only the Sword decides.