From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

It is no more business as usual for bandits to operate in Kaduna State as Military troops have in a joint ground and air operations continued to beam their searchlights on 35 locations suspected to be bandits’ hideouts in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Report said regular aggressive patrols will continue in the areas of interest across the State until the bandits are completely neutralised.

According to the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan: “Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Rikau, Fadama Kanauta, Kaya, Fatika, Doka, Galadimawa, Kerawa, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Sabuwa, Damari, Saulawa, Takama, the Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track, and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, all spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, the fighter jet crew scanned the Kidandan-Doka axis following reports of suspicious activities. However, no contact was made. Normal activities were observed at all locations covered.”

“In a second mission, the fighter jet covered the Birnin Gwari-Funtua axis, Kampanin Doka, Basawa, Naganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachubi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan, Dogon Muazu, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Sabon Birni and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“Radio and visual contact was maintained with ground troops during the mission. All locations were calm with normal human and vehicular activities observed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with thanks, and encouraged the troops and fighter jet crews to sustain the momentum and deny bandits respite.

“Regular aggressive patrols will continue with in these and other areas of interest across the state.

“The Kaduna State Government is awaiting operational feedback from interior locations in Birnin Gwari LGA , along its boundaries with Zamfara, Niger and Katsina states”.