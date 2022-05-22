He said that the development forced government to approve the sum of N100 million for the rehabilitation of Shinfida village, the most devastated community in Jibia.

Masari spoke on Sunday when Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, arrived the area for a meeting with the state’s delegates for the forthcoming APC presidential primaries.

“Currently, we are spending over N100 million to rehabilitate Shinfida village which was sacked and burnt by bandits that forced 13,500 people to move to the Niger Republic.

“I have to suspend everything and meet the political leadership of those communities.

“We have sent food to them, and we have started bringing them back. The military are back in Shinfida.

“When the Shinfida people left, the bandits burnt the village and vandalized everything.

“Critical to us is the security and rehabilitation of those villages and communities, restoring their economic way of life and providing basic education”. Masari said.

He lamented that residents of the state, particularly those living in 13 LGAs that share boundaries with the Rugu forest had suffered severe attacks and killings by the terrorists.

According to him, the Rugu forest covers Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.

Masari noted that the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will prioritise the education of the banditry-orphaned children and widows across the frontline areas of the state.

The governor added that widows will be provided with financial support to start local businesses that will make them self-reliant.

“We have completed a census of all women who lost their husbands. We have the list of all the orphans, widows and the destroyed houses.

“Already we have started work with UNDP who are coming in to help in some of the areas particularly education of the orphans.” Masari said.