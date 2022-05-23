Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said 13,500 residents of Jibia community have fled the state and relocated to the neighbouring Niger Republic.
He said the development forced government to approve N100 million for the rehabilitation of Shinfida village, the most devastated community in Jibia.
Masari spoke, yesterday, when Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, arrived the area for a meeting with the state’s delegates for the forthcoming APC presidential primary.
“Currently, we are spending over N100 million to rehabilitate Shinfida village which was sacked and burnt by bandits that forced 13,500 people to move to the Niger Republic.
“I have to suspend everything and meet the political leadership of those communities. We have sent food to them, and we have started bringing them back. The military are back in Shinfida.
“When the Shinfida people left, the bandits burnt the village and vandalised everything.
“Critical to us is the security and rehabilitation of those villages and communities, restoring their economic way of life and providing basic education.”
Masari lamented that residents of the state, particularly those living in 13 councils that shared boundaries with the Rugu forest had suffered severe attacks and killings by the terrorists.
According to him, the Rugu forest covers Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.
Masari said the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will prioritise the education of the banditry-orphaned children and widows across the frontline areas of the state.
