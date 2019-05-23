Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

No fewer than 15, 000 Nigerians from Sokoto and Zamfara states affected by activities of banditry are currently taking refuge in Niger Republic, says the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Head, NEMA Sokoto Operations Office in charge of Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara states, Dr Kofoworola Soleye made the disclosure today in Gusau at a one day Interactive meeting with relevant stakeholders in disaster management.

Soleye said the agency discovered this during an assessment tour by the agency’s staff, International Humanitarian Organizations, Government authorities and other critical stakeholders to conduct need assessment of the victims of bandits attacks in the two states.