To ensure safety of lives and property of residents of Oyo State, the Amotekun Corps in the state has embarked and intensified patrol of boundary of the state towards warding off criminal elements from the Pacesetter State. The Commandant, Amotekun Corps, Oyo State, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), made the disclosure during an encounter with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital. He stated that the aggressive patrol of the boundary stemmed from a recent report that bandits being dislodged from Zamfara State by the ongoing military onslaught were heading towards states in the southern part of the country.

Olayanju, who commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for providing the necessary materials and moral support to the corps, said: “We got intelligence reports that bandits and hoodlums might be heading southward as a result of military activities in Zamfara State. I want to reassure Oyo citizens that we are aware and our men are already on the lookout for the bandits, other criminals and strange faces, especially at our boundaries.

“We are at alert and our men are carrying out operations regarding this at Irepo, which is the boundary with Ogun and Kwara states and the Republic of Benin, to make sure that the bandits do not relocate to our state. They will be stopped. We won’t allow criminals to relocate here. We are carrying out confidence building patrols at Irepo, Olorunsogo, Oorelope, Iwajowa, Ibarapa Central and North Local Govwrnment Areas.”

Olayanju also stated that the corps was working with security agencies within the state and the Amotekun Corps in other states in the South West to ensure peace and stability. He added that since the corps was established in 2020, Amotekun had brought relative peace and stability to the state compared to the same period the previous year.

He continued: “Through our security strategies, we have been able to bring to the barest minimum incidence of suspected herdsmen attacks in Oyo State. I want to commend the people of Oyo State for standing firmly behind Amotekun and giving us their unalloyed support. Without their support we wouldn’t have gone this far.”

Beyond the external threats coming through the borders and boundaries from other states and neighbouring country, the commandant stressed that Amotekun has also been tackling local security threats from criminals and cultists. He added that many suspected criminals have been arrested by the Amotekun Corps, while a number of arms and ammunition have also been recovered. The suspects, he said, have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

