By Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

As part of efforts to clear the country from banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements, the four (4) Special Forces of the Nigeria Army, Doma in Nasarawa State have arrested the warlock and about 41 members of the notorious gang kingpin, Terwase Gana.

The 4 Special Forces Commander, Major General MG Ali disclosed this wednesday in Doma, the headquarters of the Command while parading the suspects before Journalists on the activities of the force between September and December.

This brings the arrest of Gana’s members to 119 since the death of the robbers gang leader in September 2020.

General Ali explained that in line with the Command’s readiness to restore peace in Benue, Taraba, and Southern Plateau, they have carried out operations to dislodged a total of 41 members of Gana’s gang members.

According to General Ali, the sum of N1,487, 500 were recovered from the bandits.

“I am pleased to inform you that not only did the Special Forces snatched the chief priest, but I am glad to tell you that the dreaded shrine has been razed, the chief priest has been responsible for preparing charms for the gang using human parts of kidnapped persons”, General Ali said.

He added that, one of the Commander in charge of robbery gang terrorising the people of Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa, Torkuma also died under the Command’s siege while hiding in a village at Katsina Ala

According to him, the Special Forces had this year dislodged Boko Haram terrorist and notorious bandits den in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, adding that in one of the covert in Kaduna, the command in collaboration with other sister’s organizations arrested one of the dislodged Boko Haram members, Salisu Usman Dabo and neutralised Buji Bazamfare as well as key bandits terrorising motorist along Lokoja, Kotonkarfe, Abaji Abuja axis.

“In one of our operations in Okpla, Isanlu, Ilorin, Edo, Kogi and Kwara, the command succeeded in snatching Abdulhakeem Sadiq and Momoh the notorious kidnappers’ kingpin terrorising Kogi area that kidnapped and killed a DSS staff.

The Special Forces Commander who said the command has also snatched other 12 gunrunners in Kogi, Kwara and Kaduna saying over 200 cows were rescued among the collaborators, assured that the command will continue to do its best in ensuring safety of all law abiding citizens.