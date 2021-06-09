Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja said soldiers of 1 Division have embarked on a clearance operation in Falgore Forest and other flash points in Kano State to rid bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who have turned the forests to their operational base.

The soldiers working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), local vigilantes and hunters in the state, are working round the clock to ensure that bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements from neighbouring States do not infiltrate into the forest and any other part of Kano State to carry out their nefarious activities.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known in a statement, called on the people of the state not to panic and assured them the safety of their lives and property. He also urge them to report suspicious movements of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

Yerima statement reads; “Nigerian Army (NA) troops in a bid to ensure the return of socio-economic activities which were hitherto hampered by activities of bandits and other criminal elements, 1 Division NA in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as local vigilantes and hunters embark on a special joint clearance operation in Falgore Forest and other flash points in Kano State. The clearance operation which is still ongoing is geared towards complementing the efforts of the standby troops at Forward Operating Base Falgore, with the ultimate aim of making sure that bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements from neighbouring States do not infiltrate into the forest and any other part of Kano State to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Kano State of the safety of their lives and property and also urge them to continue to report suspicious movements of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

“The NA in close cooperation with all the stakeholders on security is determined to ensure full return to normalcy in Kano State and other adjoining states in order to enable law abiding citizens go about their normal businesses without harassment by criminal element.”