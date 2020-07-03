The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans for its annual Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), in Kastina State.

The celebrations earlier scheduled for Jos, Plateau State, were shifted last Monday during a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, with principal staff officers, general officers commanding, operational commanders, and commanders of army training institutions, among others.

He said the army would use NADCEL to launch its anti-banditry operations, codenamed, Ex Ssahel Sanity, to curb the excesses of bandits and other criminals terrorising people. NADCEL is held July 6 every year to showcase activities and achievements of he Nigerian Army and present awards to deserving officers and soldiers.

The army would also use the occasion to, among others, carry out sanitation exercises, make donations to the less privileged, immunise society and medical outreaches.

…Hands over 6 victims of kidnappers to Kastina govt

The Nigerian Army has handed six kidnapped victims it rescued from bandits in Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State to the state government.

The army said the victims were rescued from their abductors in a forest between Danmusa and Safana.

Brigade commander in charge of 17 Brigade Headquarters, Katsina, Brigadier-General Wama Idris, handed over the victims to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, to be reunited with their families.

Represented by Major Olabode Adedayo, he noted that 11 people were kidnapped, saying the troops could only rescue six, with five remaining.

He said the army was still combing the forests to rescue them.

The SSG said the operations by the Nigerian Army against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery in Katsina State were yielding positive results.

Biu association honours COAS

The Association of Babur Bura Biu Community resident in Kaduna State has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for his efforts at ensuring security for Nigeria.

Leader of the community, Alhaji Bawa Garba (ABG), said Buratai’s commitment to the peace, security and unity of Nigeria was unprecedented.

He spoke while consoling the army chief on the death of his mother.

He also commended him on the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, thanking him for renovating the Biu House in Kaduna, which is over 100 years old and provides accommodation for all Biu indigenes coming to Kaduna until they are able to get a suitable accommodation.

Buratai was represented by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations.

Buratai tasks recruits on professional competence

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has charged members of 79 Regular Recruit Intake (79 RRI), to take their training more seriously so as to facilitate professional competence and steady career progression.

He gave the charge at the retreat and prize-giving day at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State. He told the recruits to attend prerequisite courses after passing out to attain the highest standard of professional competence as they grow on the job.

Represented by the commander, Infantry Corps, Major-General Steveson Olabanji, he said the Depot Nigerian Army had introduced the recruits to initial military training, which was the foundation needed to build them up as soldiers.

He said the event, which signified the end of the training activities, was very important in the training cycle of every intake that passed through the institution: “I, therefore, urge you all to attend prerequisite courses after passing out, in order to attain the highest standard of professional competence for steady career progression. From what we have witnessed today, it is clear that training companies competed keenly in various events that were aimed at enhancing their training in Depot Nigerian Army.

“This is evident by the number of trophies that were won by respective companies and certificates that would be presented to some award winners.”

Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Major-General Sani Muhammed, noting that the 79 RRI were the best trained in the depot in recent times, said: “This can be attested by their excellent performances in the various field training exercises, competitive events and other aspects of training.”

He said the attainment of such standards by recruits was largely due to the commitment, diligence and dedication of all those involved in the training: “The event is to serve as a day that awards and prizes are given to recruits and training companies that have distinguished themselves both individually and collectively during such training activities.”

NDA plants 10,000 trees to fight desertification

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has flagged off the planting of 10,000 of trees of different varieties to tackle desertification. The trees being planted on its campuses at Afaka and Ribadu in Kaduna State are part of the academy’s “Green Project” to tackle desert encroachment and beautify the environment.

NDA commandant, Major-General Jamil Sarham, said the idea of the green project was borne out of the desire to have a secure and healthy environment. He urged cadets, military and non-military staff to take good care of the trees.

He said the training of cadets on land sometimes relates to trees and called for planting of more trees: “The planting would be sustained in the two campuses of Afaka and Ribadu cantonment with a view to having a conducive environment.”

He said the 10,000 tree seedlings were purchased from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation: “One of the challenges we are facing in sub-Saharan Africa is the rapid desertification of land. One of the key ways of stopping encroachment and desertification is by planting trees.

“I do know the Great Green Wall project is still on, but in our own little way, we must ensure that, in 10, 20 or more years to come, we still have a secure and healthy environment.”