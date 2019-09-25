Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans to extend its Operation Positive Identification across the states of the federation to checkmate the activities of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers and other criminal groups terrorising the country.

The exercise which is currently ongoing in the North East to rout terrorists in the region involves citizens being enjoined to carry their national/voters identity cards to prove they are not criminals while traveling.

The army said the launching of Operations Positive Identification in all states of the federation had become necessary to curb sundry crimes across the various regions of the nation.

This is just as the army has announced the commencement of various exercises in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, in a statement said: “In its spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Army (NA) is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“The exercises are Exercise AYEM Akpatuma 11 in the North Central and parts of north-central states of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR) including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade, Exercise Egwu Eke 1V which will be carried out in the southeastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in 82 Division AOR, while Exercise Crocodile Smile 1V will as usual take place in the South-South and parts of southwestern states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AOR.

“Similarly, Operation Positive Identification will also be extended across the nation to check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, as part of the programmes imbued into the exercises, the Nigerian Army Women Corps, will stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, (the Nigerian Army will) consolidate on the existing cordial Civil-Military Relations, an elaborate Civil Military Cooperation Line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old people’s homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.

“These exercises will start concurrently from the 7th of October to 24th of December 2019.

“The NA, once again, uses this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as the movement of military vehicles /hardware. The NA wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians (which in addition to training of its personnel) is one of the basis for the exercises.”