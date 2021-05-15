From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has stated that the federal and Kebbi State governments are strategising on how to tame bandits attacking communities in Sakaba and Dankowasagu Local Government areas of the state.

Bagudu, who stated this during his visit to Dankolo community in Sakaba and Danko Wasagu, told the villagers that the efforts were part of measures to restore normalcy in the country.

Governor Bagudu, who lamented the killings of a divisional police officer (DPO) and some security personnel in the area, said: “These plausible measures will remain anonymous for now. But rest assured that we would leave no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of all law-abiding citizens.

“Peace will be restored here and all parts of Kebbi State. All hands must be on deck, as usual. I must therefore commend the Federal Government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies, our vigilantes, traditional and religious leaders, as well as all critical stakeholders.”

The governor assured that his administration would do the needful for all the residents of the community to return and sleep with their two eyes closed.

Earlier, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, who accompanied Bagudu, also told the people of Dankolo Community about the untiring efforts of the governor to ensure peace in the area.

He said that President Buhari and the federal legislators would not rest until the security challenges in the areas and Nigeria in general become issues of the past.

The governor and his entourage also visited the Divisional Police Command in Sakaba Local Government to commiserate with the police over the killing of the DPO, Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Jimoh, as well as Inspector Ibrahim Aliyu and seven other policemen who lost their lives as a result of an attack by bandits recently.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Bala Ibn NaAllah, Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safayanu Garba Bena, Commissioner for Special Duties, Attahiru Maccido, Special Adviser on Security, Major Garba Rabiu Kamba (rtd), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), and the chairmen of Zuru, Danko Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas.