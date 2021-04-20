From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atikutiku Bagudu, has expressed his administration’s gratitude to top government functionaries and Security Chiefs in the state, for their diligence and unwavering dedication to the service of the State.

Bagudu stated this at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, during the Ramadan Breakfast (Iftar), with the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, State Chief Judge, top Civil Servants and APC stalwarts, including Security Chiefs, among others.

He commended security chiefs and their personnel, in making sure that the state is always safe from the fangs of criminals.

“I also recognise the sacrifice and resilience of our patriotic security personnel in the efforts to protect our state.

“The Army, the Police, the Civil Defence, the Correctional Service, the Immigration, Customs and all security agents, including the vigilantes, must be commended in their ceaseless efforts at keeping our state safe and providing security,’’ he averred.

Governor Bagudu also recalled and lamented how some soldiers and policemen were killed, while on duty, in Zuru Emirate, by ferocious bandits.