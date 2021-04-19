From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atikutiku Bagudu, has expressed his administration gratitude to top Government functionaries and Security Chiefs in the state for their diligence and unwavering dedication to the service of the State.

Bagudu stated this at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, during the Ramadan Breakfast (Iftar), with the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, State Chief Judge, top Civil Servants and APC starlwarts, including Security Chiefs among others

He commended Security Chiefs and their Personnel’s, in making sure that the state is always safe from the fangs of criminals.

” I also recognise the sacrifice and resilience of our patriotic security Personnel in the efforts to protect our state.

” The Army, the Police, the Civil Defence, the Correctional Service, the Immigration, Customs and all Security agents, including the Vigilantes, must be commended in their ceaseless efforts of keeping our state safe and providing security,” he averred.

Governor Bagudu also recalled and lamented how some soldiers and policemen were killed, while on duty, in Zuru Emirate, by ferocious bandits.

” Even those security personnel who are not on the field of duty, their lives are constantly at risk,” he said.

Bagudu used the occasion to thank God for easing the COVID 19 pandemic, with all the measures put in place to curtail the spread of the disease.

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum said that,even though the scourge of the pandemic was still around, it has eased down before commencement of the vaccination exercise .

He said: “Records from the Ministry of Health indicated that people being infected are gradually reducing as evident from their test results.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan commended the Governor for given them the opportunity to have a breaking of the fasting with him and described the gesture as the one that could create harmonious working relationship.

Those who attended the Ramadan Iftar were the Kebbi State Deputy-Governor, retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Speaker, House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sama’ila AbdulMumini Kamba, Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), the Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the SSG, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, Members of the State APC Caretaker Committee, Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Director, State Security Services.