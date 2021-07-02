President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Zamfara State lawmaker, Muhammad Ahmad, who was killed by gunmen while driving to Kano along Shema-Funtua road, Katsina State.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He 1said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic circumstances in which the lawmaker died while driving his son to Kano to board a flight.”

Buhari reiterated his directive to law-enforcement agencies and the military to deal sternly with anti-social elements bent on harming innocent citizens and creating fear and uncertainties under whatever guise.

“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the president prayed. (NAN)

