From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mattawale for a briefing on the security situation in the state.

Mattawale confirmed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the strategy his administration has employed to check insecurity is working and urged other northern state governments to actively pursue the establishment of RUGA in their states to put an end to inter state movement of cattle.

While noting that herders move in search of pastures, he said his state has provided RUGA with necessary facilities for herders.

According to him, if other states do the same, the crises caused by Fulani movements will become a thing of the past.

