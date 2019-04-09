Molly Kilete

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has concluded plans to temporarily relocate to Zamfara State to curb the activities of bandits who have been terrorising innocent citizens of that state, our correspondent has gathered.

Also to relocate are the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), comprising the Chief of Training and Operations, Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) and Chief of Administration (COA), among others.

The relocation of the army chiefs might have to do with the decision of the Federal government to tackle and end the activities of armed bandits in some states of the North, a development that has been condemned by Nigerians who blamed the government for being insensitive to the security and safety of the citizens.

It was gathered that the construction of the building that would temporarily house the army headquarters in Zamfara State had been completed, while the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto has moved its tactical headquarters to Zamfara State to give the bandits the battle of their life.

Our correspondent further gathered that the newly-launched OPERATION HARBIN KUNAMA 3, by the Nigerian Army to wipe out banditry and other criminality is beginning to yield positive results.

It was also gathered that more troops would be deployed to the state to complement those already on ground to effectively tackle the menace.