The Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has concluded plans to temporarily relocate to Zamfara State; to curb activities of bandits; Daily Sun has gathered.

Also to relocate are Principal Staff Officers comprising the Chief of Training and Operations, Chief of Policy and Plans, Chief of Administration, among others.

Relocation of the army chief and some of his top officers may not be unconnected with the Federal Government’s decision to end activities of armed bandits in some northern states It was also gathered that construction of a building that would temporarily house the army headquarters in Zamfara has been completed, while the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Sokoto State, has moved its tactical headquarters to Zamfara; to give the bandits the battle of their life.

This newspaper learnt that the newly launched Operation Harbin Kunama 3, by the army, to wipe out banditry and other criminality, is beginning to yield positive results.

It was also gathered that more troops would be deployed to Zamfara; “to complement those already on ground to effective tackle banditry, kidnappings and violence.”