Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Committee for Finding Solutions to Banditry in Zamfara State has recommended the deposition of five Emirs and over 33 District and Village Heads for their roles in aiding banditry activities.

The committee set up by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in July in its recommendations also recommended that ten military officers also found guilty of working for bandits should be court martialed.

Presenting the report to Governor Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau on Friday, the chairman of the committee, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alhaji Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar, said the Emirs and all others recommended for sack or court martial were found guilty in one way or another in aiding and abating banditry in the state.

“One of the Emirs, would be charged to court for alleged culpable homicide and hiding bandits in his domain,”he said.