From Noah Ebije,Kaduna

Chairman, ECWA Kasuwan Magani District Church Council (DCC), Rev. Timothy Maigida, has lamented the killing of 807 of his members through banditry and communal crisis in the last six years in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Rev. Maigida also added that over 70 of his members were still being held captive by the bandits.

While addressing a press conference yesterday, the ECWA chairman said plans have been concluded to hold what he called sober reflection service in honour of the departed souls and those in captivity. The cleric called on the state government and security agencies to beef up security, so as to stem the tide of rising insecurity in the area.

“In 2016, when terrorism and kidnapping for ransom started, 38 people were abducted in all. Eight of the victims were killed, and the remaining were released after the payment of ransom.

“In 2017, the number of people killed was 35. In 2018, a crisis erupted in Kasuwan Magani market on 18/10/2018. That single incident claimed the lives of 286 identified locals who went to the market that day. That was apart from those from outside the local government who were not identified. The following day, 19/10/2018, the late Agom Adara, HRH (Dr.) Maiwada Raphael Galadima, was ambushed, abducted, and later murdered!

“In 2019, we lost our church members to armed bandits. Let me skip and bring you to the current year 2022. We have suffered and still suffer both the kidnapping and killing of our people monthly. It is disheartening to hear that Dogon Noma community, which was attacked on June 5, 2022, killing 29 people and abducting 28, was attacked on December 7, 2022 and abducted five people, Rev. Isa Kabiru inclusive. Many valuables were also looted.

“It is in view of all these devastations that we, as a church and people, have endured, that we have decided to hold a sober reflection service and bring in people within and outside Kaduna, who would help us to rebuild our homes, churches and communities.

“Though God Almighty is our chief security, I, however, call on the security agencies to be more proactive. They need to increase their presence in rural areas. They need to increase their response time and increase their ability to go after the attackers whenever they are sighted, or after attacking a community.

“We, also, call on the government to pay attention to the welfare of the thousands of displaced people that we have around us. There are many others who have experienced various forms of losses, including foodstuffs and other valuables. At ECWA Maikori Ungwan Gamo, for example, even plastic chairs meant for the worship service were bundled away.

“The present Kasuwan Magani DCC comprises seven Local Church Councils (LCC), all from our rural areas, and the security challenges, which began around Kasuwan Magani in 2016/2017, had the church as a target, especially in Kajuru and Chikun LGs. Since 2018, we have been going through a lot of agony, including not being able to sleep with our two eyes closed,” Rev. Maigida said.