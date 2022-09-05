The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Mohammed Gumel, has embarked on operation tour to the Eastern zone of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eastern zone of Sokoto is the axis being terrorised by bandits and other criminals in the state.

Gumel, in a statement issued by the command Spokesman DSP Sunusi Abubakar on Sunday in Sokoto, said the CP’s tour was part of the police effort to strengthen the existing security strategies.

“The objective of the tour is to review the existing strategies and reinforce police deployments at those locations with more operational facilities that can safeguard citizens in the zone.

“The CP was in Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Rabah and Wurno local governments and equally undertook on-the-spot assessment in some localities being among the notorious points for bandits ambush and attacks in recent times,” he said.

Abubakar also reported the Police Commissioner as urging personnel and relevant actors of security to improve operational activities and work closely in fulfilling their mandate of restoring peace and security in the state.

“Gumel also commended all community efforts, sacrifices and dedication, especially by the traditional institutions and non state actors to the ongoing operation against banditry and other related crimes.

“He, however, had an interface with Critical Stakeholders at various communities and assured them of the ongoing efforts by government and security agencies towards tackling the current insecurity situation bedeviling the state,” Abubakar said.

In a related development, the PPRO said that the Police Commissioner, in his determination to review crime fighting strategies, launched a tactical unit X-Squad in the state.

According to him, the squad is to serve as additional Anti Violence Quick Response Striking Force of the Command and to attend to all emergencies and to complement the existing tactical units.

“The squad will work with the native and intelligence community to implement strategy that will rid the state of all forms of criminal activities and keep away criminal elements.

“It is also saddled with the mandate to checkmate unprofessional attitude, brutality and other misconduct among others in line with best practice of policing agenda,” Abubakar said. (NAN)