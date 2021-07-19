From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a strategy to overcome security threats such as banditry in the Northwest geo political zone, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Monday held an interactive session with ex-service men in the zone.

This interactive session with senior and junior retired military men in the Northwest geopolitical zone became necessary because most of the military establishments and installations are in the region, hence, thought of making it the safest in the country.

Intimating the participants on the responsibility expected of them both as ex-military men and now as civilians, General Irabor told them to reignite the patriotic zeal to support the armed forces to overcome the mirage of insecurity in the Northwest and the country as a whole.

According to Defence Chief, “the mirage of insecurity across the country and in the Northwest zone in particular is such that it beyond the conventional military.

“This interaction is coming after our assessment that most of the stakeholders within our environment, there is no other persons placed to know the nuances and contingent measures than you because you have been in uniform and now out of uniform.

“You have ears and eyes both as the military and as civil individuals. Your understanding is deeper than what some of us in the service may have.

“So, we believe if engaging with you will enable us to hear in full measure of what these issues are. We are more convinced that you stand a better chances to do this because you and I are committed to the peace and unity of our dear country.

“Everyone is looking at you because they believed that you have a magic round as a military man. There is no excuse for many of us. We still see you as part of us even though you have retired and this is why this interactive session is very critical.

“Please be open and for you who live in the Northwest geo political zone for example, it is even more profound because 1 Division is the premier division of the Nigerian Army. Beyond that, all our critical establishment and installations are within the zone and as such, it is the zone that must be the safest”, he said.

Earlier, The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Major General DH Ali-Kefi, represented by the Commander, 51 Signal Brigade, Brigadier General Adeleke Ayannuga), described Kaduna and Niger States as the worse hit by banditry.

“Kaduna and Niger States in particular have recorded disturbing levels of attacks in vulnerable communities and schools. While the prevailing situation presents a big picture, I must tell you that our efforts at 1 Division to confront this threat has beginning to yield results.

“Recent operations in Niger and Kaduna states have been successful significantly in degrading the bandits and seeing the return of displaced civilians to previously abandoned communities. We will continue with this trend and leave no stone unturned until Nigerians are able to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation.

“All these have been made possible through fruitful collaboration with sister security agencies and other organisations. The Chief of Defence and Service chiefs have also been working relentlessly by availing us required supports and providing the necessary directions”, he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.