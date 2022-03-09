From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffry Onyeama, has informed the Kebbi State Government that both Federal Government and the international community would stand with the people of the state over incessant attacks by the suspected bandits.

The minister who stated this during his visit to Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu noted that, the purpose of the visit was to sympathise and deliver condolence messages on behalf of the Federal Government and international community to the government and people of Kebbi State.

‘Your Excellency, I come essentially to share with you the messages my Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been receiving from governments around the world,’ he said.

‘Governments around the globe are sympathising and expressing condolences with government and people of Kebbi State on the tragedies befalling on your state including the very recent killings of vigilante members and other attacks.

‘I want to assure you that the international community is in full solidarity with your government and your people. Mr President approved that I should come to communicate to you the well wishes of the international community and assure you that they are standing in full solidarity with you and the people of Kebbi State.

‘I decided to personally come and communicate to you and to urge you to continue to stand firm and that victory will undoubtedly be yours and ours as a nation, and there is no retreat and we will not be bowed by these challenges.’

The minister prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of those who lost their lives side and urged their families to accept the will of Almighty God in good faith.

He described the ongoing war in Ukraine as a great challenge not only to Nigeria but to the entire world, adding that it was a trying and worrying period where young Nigerian students also be at the receiving end.

Onyeama, however, noted with satisfaction that President Buhari had approved a substantial amount of money and charged the ministry to evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine to Nigeria, adding that they were able, with the support of Nigerian Ambassadors to Ukraine and neighbouring Poland, Romania and Hungary, a large number of them have been evacuated.

In his response, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu appreciated the Minister for the visit and urged him to extend similar appreciation to Mr President as well as the international community.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, Secretary to State Government (SSG), said: ‘Government of Kebbi State and indeed the Federal Government have shown great concern on your ability to marshal the foreign affairs of this country.

‘No doubt, that’s why President Muhammadu Buhari retained you from the first up to the last years of his administration. We in Kebbi State are also pleased with the energy and control you have on the foreign affairs that our neighbours of Niger and Benin are cooperating with us, especially on security challenges and this is possible with the efforts and support of the federal government.

‘In fact, the issue of banditry had formally become a casualty to Kebbi State and following security operations in Zamfara and Niger States. They were forced to come to Kebbi especially the southern part of Kebbi.

‘However, the state government is making frantic efforts to control the situation. In fact, just last three days, we lost about 65 of our vigilante members and even yesterday, we lost some military officers who engaged them but we will continue to make sure that they don’t infiltrate into the inter land and we will definitely control the situation.

‘The governor is making efforts both socially and security-wise in assisting the law enforcement agencies in the frontline areas of the state.’

While speaking on the evacuation of students in Ukraine, Governor expressed appreciation to the minister and ministry of Foreign Affairs for evacuating Nigerian students from Ukraine to Nigeria.

According to him, ‘I am pleased to inform you that last two days, my neighbour received three of his children here in Birnin Kebbi. I believed this is your effort and we will continue to give you maximum support and cooperation to achieve the mission and vision of the Ministry. We wish to thank Mr President for sending you down to Kebbi to share the grief with us.’