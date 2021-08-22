From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the havoc wrecked by Boko Haram insurgents in the South East, the Federal Government has presented a National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework (NHDPF) to reduce vulnerabilities and support and promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, presented it yesterday to commemorate the 2021 World Humanitarian Day, in Abuja.

Farouq explained added that the framework will provide integrated and efficient methodology for the aid sector to support the development and peace objectives of Nigeria.

She added that the framework is a multi-track, multi-agency and multi-stakeholder approach that involves the active and meaningful commitment of relevant stakeholders.

She said: “Because humanitarian, development and peace needs are not sequential, fundamental challenges remain in the coordination and implementation of aid sector.

“The National Humanitarian-Development-Peace Framework answers the coherence question and envisions stronger collaboration and coordination among actors from the fields of development cooperation, humanitarian action and peacebuilding.

“Considering the gaps, we face due to different programming goals and mandates, this framework will provide a more integrated, effective and efficient methodology for the aid sector to support the development and peace objectives of Nigeria.

“The strategic intent of the framework is to reduce vulnerabilities and support and promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

“It must be understood that vulnerability is not innate, it varies over time meaning that it can be reduced through strategic planning and preparation, as well as through equitable policymaking and investment.

“Thus, it is critical that vulnerable populations be regularly engaged and that they inform all our strategic planning.”

She added: “This modus operandi ensures government hears and acts on the perspectives of how individuals or communities can improve their outcomes in the event of any emergency.

“The National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework has to been developed to counter specific risks to improve the quality of living standards for communities (Taking cognizance of vulnerable persons and other persons of concern, etc).”