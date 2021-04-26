Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria recently inducted over 400 pastors into its fold to focus and redeem youths below the age of 30 from occultism, banditry and other crimes in society through preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Addressing newsmen at the closing service of the 2021 Annual International Conference for Ministers and Leaders, with the theme “Stewardship,” the general overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, said, in Nigeria today, people below the age of 30 were everywhere, adding that, if the new pastors must preach the gospel to Nigerians, youths should be their focus.

According to him, the pastors may preach to other people above 30 but, if they focus on the young ones, it would be much more impactful and effective.

“I charge these over 400 pastors to pay close attention to these youths. For instance, the president of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, last week, said young people in Nigeria are below the age of 30 and they represent 70 per cent population. That is why you keep on hearing us saying ‘next generation.’ We have charged these pastors that they need to pay attention to this segment of population.

“That is why you see, if criminals such as robbers and bandits are arrested today, the age range is always between 30 and below, that is telling us the age group needs attention.

“Dr. Adesina said that they look like a challenge and that challenge can be turned into an opportunity through only God by taking over their hearts.”