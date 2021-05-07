From Fred Itua, Abuja

Worried by claims that Boko Haram terrorists are trying to establish cells in some satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, security agents have been deployed to arrest the situation.

The move, it was learnt, is to reassure residents of the nation’s capital, that they are safe and that there’s no cause for fear or panic.

Places expected to experiecne increased police presence are fringe towns in Bwari Area Council, Kuje, Kubwa, Kwali and some parts of Abaji.

On Wednesday, it was alleged that about 200 bandits reportedly relocated to some border communities in Bwari, near Niger State. The alleged movement of the bandits caused a stir in the FCT forcing many schools in Bwari to be hurriedly shutdown, with messages sent to parents to pick up their wards from hostels in the area.

A private university owned by the Catholic Church, Veritas, and a polytechnic located close to Bwari have all shutdown and students ordered to go home.

Acting Secretary of Education for the FCT, Leramoh Abdulrazaq, assured that security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of schools.

“The police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, air force, and even the army, as we speak, are in schools that are in session to ensure adequate security,” he said.

But residents of the attack prone communities appear not to take Abdulrazaq assurances seriously as it was learnt that some parents in the area have refused to send their children to school, pending when security situation would improve.

A source told Daily Sun that residents are taking extra steps to boost their personal security. The source also said additional security had been deployed to key government institutions, like the National Assembly, while police and other security agencies have been mobilise to provide security in major entry and exit points into the FCT.

“As soon the news went viral, the Federal Government and the FCT Administration immediately ensured that security agents were deployed. In the coming days, residents will see more movement of security agents. There will be stop and search operation too. Bwari which has become a major flashpoint for kidnappers and bandits in FCT will be thoroughly policed. The government can’t wait and allow terrorists to overrun Abuja. There are embassies and other international organisations here. If that happens, government can’t contain the embarrassment that will follow,” the source who pleaded anonymity said.