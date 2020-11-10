Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina government says murderous activities of bandits and kidnappers constitute the greatest challenge for the exploitation of the abundant solid minerals resources in the area.

With over 37 confirmed assorted solid minerals deposits including diamond and gold, and 400 mining sites spread across the 34 local government areas, the Commissioner for Resource Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Imam, lamented on Monday that, “banditry has had devastating effects on the exploitation of these solid minerals.”

Imam who briefed the press on activities of his ministry explained that “most of the mining sites are located in the forest areas and these are the hideout of the bandits.”

He said the federal and state governments have initiated certain measures to check the security challenge noting that, “very soon, Katsina State will become buoyant and will have adequate resources for development.”