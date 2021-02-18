From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has approved the deployment of additional 275 Well trained and equipped Puff Adder Operatives to Zamfara state to fight fight banditry and other forms of crimes.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Mr Abutu Yaro while launching Operation PUFF ADDER II in Zamfara state.

Yaro said the 275 policemen were deployed to the state to reinforce the ongoing fight against Banditry, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

“The Operatives arrived the state with combat readiness and motivated agility to complement the existing security arrangements targeted at reclaiming and stabilising the areas earlier dominated by the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state,” he said.

Hark said in line with the IGP’s Policy directives of the Puff Adder, the Operations in the State will be intelligence – led and community – driven, and will be executed in sustained collaboration with other security agencies.

“Recalcitrant bandits who refused or neglected to embrace the ongoing peace process can be successfully dislodged from their abodes and deny them opportunity to regroup on freely move about in the state,” he said.

Yaro charged the policemen want to be civil to the law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety and security of of people of Zamfara State.

The commissioner called on the people of the state to continue to have abiding faith in governance and the determination of the police to create a safer environment for all the residents of Zamfara State.

“I also want to call on members of the public to work hand in hand with the Police and other security agencies in the collective task to safeguard the lives and properties of the communities across the State,” he said.

He thanked IGP Mohammed Adamu for always giving Zamfara State a Special attention in terms of deployment of additional Manpower yo Zamfara state.

“I also wish to commend the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle for demonstrating uncommon strategy of Peace accord in the state,” he said.