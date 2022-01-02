From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based journalist and correspondent of the Blueprint newspapers, Abdulraheem Aodu, on Sunday donated bags of clothing and shoes to displaced persons at Angwan Zawu Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Goni-Gora, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The majority of the displaced persons in this camp were those that were dislodged from their ancestral homes in Birni Gwari general area in early 2020 when the nefarious activities of bandits heightened in the area leading to the death and kidnapping of some of their loved ones.

According to Aodu, the gesture became necessary to cushion the effect of the harmattan on the children, women and the elderly displaced by bandits from their communities in Birni Gwari and Chikun local government areas of the state.

“I was thinking about the survival of children and elderly Nigerians who have been forced out of their homes and how they are coping with this hash harmattan where they are currently seeking shelter.

“Coincidentally, Islam teaches us about charity and this is my little way of supporting our people in this camp. No place can be like home no matter how big or small.

“We are praying and we shall continue to pray for absolute peace in our country and Kaduna in particular so they can return to their communities”, he said.

Receiving the free will from God, Secretary of the camp, Stephen Yari, thanked the media man for the gesture saying, the items would go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of his people, especially during this harsh weather.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture. What this means is that, you don’t just report our challenges as displaced persons, you have also come to give us relief items. We pray that God will increase you. God will clothe you and be with you and your loved ones”, he prayed.