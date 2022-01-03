From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based journalist and correspondent of Blueprint Newspapers, Abdulraheem Aodu, has donated bags of clothings and shoes to displaced persons at Angwan Zawu Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Goni-Gora, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Majority of the displaced persons in the camp were those that were dislodged from their ancestral homes in Birni Gwari in early 2020 when activities of bandits heightened in the area leading to deaths and kidnappings of many.

Aodu said the gesture became necessary to cushion the effect of the harmattan on children, women and the elderly.

“I was thinking about the survival of children and elderly Nigerians who have been forced out of their homes and how they are coping with this hash harmattan where they are currently seeking shelter. Coincidentally, Islam teaches us about charity and this is my little way of supporting our people in this camp. No place can be like home no matter how big or small.”