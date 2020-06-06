Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Friday condoled with Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent killings in parts of Sabon Birni local government of the state by bandits.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, Governor Bagudu paid a visit to Governor Tambuwal at the Government House, Sokoto, where he expressed sadness with the killings of innocent people in the state.

According to him, ‘the governor also lamented the obnoxious acts of mayhem unleashed on the innocent victims which had left scores of people injured, displaced and multi-million naira properties destroyed.

‘Bagudu extolled the commitment, proactive actions and foresightedness of Tambuwal in swiftly addressing the security and social needs of the people of the Sokoto State.

‘He also recalled the recent visit by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to President Buhari to present to him the sad development in Sokoto State.’

According to Bagudu, ‘we are happy that, President Muhammadu Buhari has since directed the Armed forces and the other security agencies to urgently stem the tide of the activities of the bandits.’

The visit, according to the statement, was to express support and solidarity with the government and people of Sokoto State as two indivisible entities.

Governor Bagudu prayed for the repose the souls of the deceased and for God to grant their respective families and the state government the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Governor Bagudu also announced the donation of N5 million to the victims of the banditry attack in Sabon Birni.

While responding, Governor Tambuwal commended Governor Bagudu for the invaluable gesture and described the visit as mind soothing.

Governor Tambuwal said that he was excited with the uncommon show of love, support and solidarity by Governor Bagudu and his style of leadership in the state and at the national level as the chairman of APC progressive governors forum.

He also said that Sokoto and Kebbi states were one and they will remain fraternally inseparable, adding: ‘Whatever affects one, affects the other.’

Tambuwal expressed that the Federal Government has positively responded to the ugly development in the state, as well as its neighbours, especially Zamfara State.

He restated his commitment to further secure the lives and property of the people of the state.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu with his entourage, accompanied by his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was at the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, to condole him over the sad incident at Sabon Birni.

The governor said that he was deeply touched and saddened by the unfortunate attack, which resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

Governor Bagudu said: ‘We are therefore at this prestigious and highly revered Palace to offer our sincere heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State.’

The governor further prayed for the repose of the souls lost in act of banditry, while also wishing the Sultan good health and prosperity on his throne.

He also acknowledged the role played by the Sultan in taking decisions that would ensure to curtail the spread of the raging novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as in providing solutions to the recurring security challenges in the country.

Responding, the Sultan thanked the Kebbi State Governor for the visit even as he described the relationship between Kebbi and Sokoto states as cordial.

The Monarch said: ‘The extremely mutually beneficial cogent relationship has existed for long, while the two states are one with similarities in religion and culture.’

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed during the banditry attack, the Sultan also harped on the need for sustained unity amongst the two states.

The Sultan acknowledged the ongoing concerted effort by the governors of the two states to bring to an end the acts of banditry in the region.

‘They will continue to play their role as leaders and offer useful advice to leaders, to serve the people better.’

He warned that COVID-19 was still around the corner while appealing to the governors to continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease.