Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has donated three Hilux vehicles to Nigerian Army to strengthen security in parts of Kebbi South senatorial district which has been experiencing a series of attacks by suspected bandits.

The Special Adviser on Security to Kebbi State Governor, Major Garba Rabiu Kamba (rtd), who presented the keys of the vehicles to the representative of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, of the Nigerian Army, Major Muhammed Jamilu Abdulkareem of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks, Kebbi State in Government House Birnin Kebbi, noted that the donation was parts of strategies to curtail the activities of criminal elements.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi State Government had donated two Hilux vans and six motorcycles to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Tactical Squad in Kebbi State a few weeks ago in order to ease their operations against criminals especially bandits.

He explained that the vehicles would be used to checkmate the activities of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling among others.

According to him, “on behalf of His Excellency, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, today we are formally handing over the vehicles to 8 division Nigerian Army to be deployed to 223 Light Tank Battalion in Zuru.”

He explained that the donation was to assist the battalion in Zuru in fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling which is becoming rampant in southern part of Kebbi State.

Kamba expressed optimisms that the donation will go a long way in assisting the military in its efforts to wipe out bandits and their incursion in the area to make Kebbi State safer to all.