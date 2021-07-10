From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has donated six new Hilux patrol vehicles and 30 motorcycles to the 8th Division of the Nigeria Army Sokoto towards bolstering security and enhancing its operational capability.

The keys of the vehicles were handed over to the General Officer Commanding(GOC) Major General U . A. Yusuf,who was represented by the Commander, One Brigade Gusau, Brigadier – General Isyaku Awolabi Alatunji, by the Special Adviser on Security, Major(rtd) Garba Rabiu Kamba who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu .

The patrol vehicles were delivered to the troops at Government House while the Brigade Commander took possession of the motorcycles at cabinet office in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at event, the Security Adviser to Kebbi state Governor, Major (rtd) Kamba said the gesture was in continuation of the commitment of the administration of Governor Atiku Bagudu to hasten the performance of the Army in eliminating banditry in Kebbi State and neighboring Stated in the North-West Zone.

Kamba said the governor was fully satisfied about the gallantry displayed by the troops and success recorded in the fight against banditry other forms of criminality nationwide .

Receiving the keys to the vehicles, Brigade Commander, One Brigade Nigerian Army , Gusau, Brigadier-General , Isyaku Owolabi Olatunji expressed immense appreciation to the Government and people of Kebbi State for their support to the Army on behalf of the General Officer Commanding GOC, 8th Division, the Chief of Army Staff and the the Chief of Defense Staff .

Brigadier General Olatunji thanked Governor Bagudu for his sympathy visit to One Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, to condole with the families of the soldiers who died in active Service early this week as well as earlier visit to those who sustained injuries at the hospital.

He indicated that the motorcycles donated by the Kebbi State Government would be deployed for patrol purposes in areas facing security challeges, such as Makuku, Maga and Dankolo.

