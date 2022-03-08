From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police command has confirmed that bandits terrorising the Niger and Zamfara States have attacked members of the local vigilante, known as ‘Yansa Kai’, in Makuku village of Sakaba Local government area of the state resulted to death of some vigilante members.

Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) of the Command,DSP Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed this in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, disclosed that,the police are still compiling report on the number of casualties, and he could not stated the actual members of the vigilante who lost their lives in the encounter with the flee terrorists.

According to him, “I don’t know where those who are quoting all those numbers got their figures. Actually,some members of Yansa Kai lost their lives on Sunday in Mokuku village of Sakaba local government. These bandits are escaping from the Airforce attacks in Niger state and parts of Zamfara state.

” Yansa Kai saw them,instead of them to report to the police or concern authorities, they decided to confront them. As a result of the confrontation, they lost some of their men.

“We are yet to ascertain any figure now because we are still compiling our reports”, he said