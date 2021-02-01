From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Government has set up Fulfulde Preachers’ Committee to go after Fulanis in their various settlements to educate them on how to tackle banditry across the state.

The members of the committee, were drawn from Fulfulde preachers from all sects across the four Emirates comprises of Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru Emirates.

While speaking at the inaugural meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the committee, Sheik Abdullahi Imam-Shema said the essence of the committee was to preach the words of God to the Fulani’s in the bush against involving in bandits.

Imam-Shema who described the issue of banditry as worrisome, said that : “this is” informed the decision of the state government to seek ways out of the lingering situation. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is keen about security of his people, that’s why he decided to set-up this committee with a view to bring an end to security challenges bedeviling parts of Northwest and Nigeria at large.

“I want you as members of this committee to understand that this is a trust vested on you, therefore, you must first of all be united and brace up to the challenges ahead.

“We have to understand that this task requires a unique and special method of preaching to be able to win the minds of these bandits to repent.”

Imam-Shema stated that, letters would be written to all the four Emirates stating dates, times of visit to every Emirates, stressed that,the contributions of every tribes was necessary for the exercise to record meaningful success.

In his speech, Sheik (Dr) Usman Damana reminded the preachers about what Almighty Allah says: “We should come together and assist one another in piety and fear of God and we should not help one another in evil acts and transgression……”

He advised the preachers to do their best to restore peace, hope and confidence amongst the people who hitherto lived together in peace and harmony with one another.