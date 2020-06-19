The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has concluded arrangements to relocate to the North-West part of the county to curb the activities of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

This is just as Buratai commended the troops of Operation Accord and Operation Hadarin Daji, in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, urging them to maintain the momentum.

He expressed worry over the spate of attacks in the zone, saying he would soon be there to end what he described as “the madness of the bandits” and put them in proper check. He made this known while commending officers and soldiers of the Army Super Camp, Monguno, for their resilience and bravery in averting the attack on Monguno town by fighters of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He said he was impressed by the huge casualties inflicted on the insurgents and the terrorists and equipment captured and destroyed by the troops with the support of the Air Task Force. He urged them to remain firm and resolute in stampng out the criminals.

He charged the commander of Operation Lafia Dole to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorist locations and enclaves within the theatre to ensure terrorists are denied freedom of action and eliminated.

Terrorism: Army trains 155 on VT4 Main Battle Tank

About 155 officers and soldiers are currently undergoing VT4 Main Battle Tank training at the Nigerian Army Armour School, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The personnel are being trained by competent commanders, crewmen, drivers and technicians to boost the counter-insurgency war and other operations in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, charged the participants to maintain a high standard of professionalism, effectiveness and discipline in whatever roles they might be assigned or deployed to after their training.

The COAS, who was on a tour of the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Nigerian Army Armour School and the 33 Artillery Brigade, commended the quality and level of training, commitment and discipline of the instructors and participants and urged them to keep it up.

“Your discipline, commitment and assimilation so far are quite encouraging and commendable. You should continue to learn well and be able to efficiently operate the new platforms in readiness for your deployment into the mission areas.

“While I commend your efforts to the training, let me warn that you must operate/handle the new equipment proficiently, we will not accept cowardice, sabotage or inefficiency under any guise whatsoever.”

Senate considers bill to establish Army varsity

The Senate Committee on Army has commenced a public hearing to consider a bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), Borno State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, in his presentation, told the committee that the establishment of the university would address the critical need for education in different specialised fields. He said the university was positioned to provide academic programmes to counter negative narratives and ideology of the terrorists.

He said the university was one of the Nigerian Army’s efforts in the pursuit of winning the hearts and minds of the society and a remarkable milestone in promoting excellent civil-military relations.

The COAS said NAUB has since been running courses in different academic fields: “Every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, language, tribe or religion, has equal opportunity to pursue academic learning in the university. It is gradually becoming a citadel of learning and emerging centre for academic and intellectual excellence.”

The public hearing witnessed the participation of stakeholders from the National Universities Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, civil society organisations and the university council, among others.

Soldiers rescue woman from kidnappers in Katsina

Nigerian Army troops rescued a middle-aged woman, Hadiza Alhaji Gajere, who was abducted from her matrimonial home in Katsina State.

The victim, who hails from Yarmalamai ward in Faskari Local Government Area, was rescued in Gusau, Zamfara State, after spending six weeks in the kidnappers’ den.

She was handed over to the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, by the commander, 17 Brigade, Katsina, Brigadier General B. Idris, alongside some officers from the National Intelligence Agency.

Inuwa expressed worry over the incessant bandits attack in some parts of the state. He called on the people to be more vigilant and not lose confidence in security agents, as government at all levels was doing its best to bring the nefarious activities to an end. He directed that the woman should be reunited with her family.

The victim narrated how five men armed with AK-47 rifles stormed her home and took her hostage in the presence of her husband. She said she spent 42 days in the bandits’ camp because her family was unable to pay the N5 million demanded by the kidnappers for her release, before she escaped.