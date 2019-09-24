The National Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned an Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Katsina, as party of Federal Government’s efforts at combating crime.

Speaking at the commis- sioning, Chairman, NCC Governing Board, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, explained that the commissioning of Emergency Communication Centre is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision to enhance lives and property of Nigerians, at a time the administration is concerned about fighting insurgency, kidnapping, as well as mitigating road accidents, fire outbreaks or any other life-threatening occurrences in the country.