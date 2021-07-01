From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised fresh alarms on security threat from activities of banditry and kidnapping in the country confronting the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Mohammed Haruna, in his opening remarks at the annual Prof. Abubakar Momoh memorial lecture in Abuja, yesterday, said with the escalating insecurity, there was every reason to be concerned about the Anambra State governorship election and the 2023 general election.

“Elections can hardly be conducted where there is insecurity. Nigeria, as it is today, is facing myriads of security challenges and these have affected all facets of our daily living, making lives very unbearable for so many citizens. Banditry, kidnapping and activities of some dangerous elements in our society are posing serious challenges to our electoral and democratic processes.

“INEC, as an Election Management Board (EMB) is seriously concerned about the challenge all these pose on the delivery of its mandate, which includes the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“There are reasons to be concerned about the Anambra State governorship election and eventually the 2023 general election. To avoid any constitutional crisis, these elections must be conducted in line with the constitutional timelines.

“This means we must do everything to remove the security or any other threat to the commission’s commitment to the delivery of its mandate. Hence, the choice of the topic for this year’s lecture.

“It has become the tradition of the commission, through the electoral institute, to engage stakeholders that will do justice to any topical issue germane to elections. The institute creates avenues for this kind of interactions through policy dialogues, round-table series, focus group discussions as well as through the late Momoh lecture.

“The institute has a very expansive pool of stakeholders. In this circumstance, the electoral institute is engaging security experts, media practitioners and people from the academia to do justice to this topic,” he said.

Director General of the electoral institute, Sa’ad Umar, said, “Security issues in Nigeria today are highly multifaceted as they are multi-tasking. Before now, what we only grappled with was preponderance of political violence and thuggery in elections, the trend that led to a situation whereby the citizens of Nigeria were viewing elections and democratic processes with apprehension and anxiety.

“The unfortunate situation we are all facing today is that the security situation in the country has degenerated beyond the above-mentioned reckless manipulations, the politics of brinkmanship and subversion.

“The constant fears expressed today by the electoral umpire, the electorate and the Nigerian citizens in general, are the possibility of insecurity at elections, banditry, kidnapping and the threat of highly dangerous criminal elements marauding the country as a whole,” he said.

