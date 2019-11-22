President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies and communities under threats of banditry and kidnappings to be more vigilant, in the light of the latest incidents in Enugu, Zamfara, Adamawa, Katsina and Kaduna states.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, stated that Buhari was reacting to the recent reports of heightened acts of violence and kidnappings after a period of relative calm.

The president observed that “in view of the unpredictability of the security situation, our security forces and the communities affect- ed should be ever more alert, because these murderous and remorseless criminals will take advantage of your complacency and strike again.”