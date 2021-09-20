From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The rising cases of banditry and kidnappings in the country are signs of the endtime foretold in the Bible, Kaduna Area Superintendent of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Afolabi has said.

Responding to questions from Daily Sun at the 85th annual convention of the church with the theme: “Uniting together to build the fallen wall,” he said Christian faithful should hold unto the Bible as their weapon given that the signs foretold by God in the Bible have become imminent.

The cleric , however, advised the federal and state governments to put security in place to safeguard the country and protect lives and property.

He tasked Christians to pray for the peace and security of the country, saying Nigeria was the responsibility of everybody.

“We should not allow the country to collapse. We should join hands to carry up the country. We are all born here, we don’t have any other nation to run to. So we are praying for our country so that there will be security in place.

“Unfortunately, money matter have taken over the minds of many people because today people are killing one another because of money; fathers and mothers selling their children because of money. Many more are into kidnapping and banditry because of money. And I really believe that these are signs of end time. These signs are in the Bible and if they are in the Bible, it is the truth. We advise the federal government and governments at the state and local levels to put security in place for the good and progress of citizens.

“As men of God, we don’t have bow and arrows, neither gun to shoot at bandits, but we have Bibles and hymn books as our weapons. So we urge the Federal Government to put in place better security measures to safeguard the nation.”

Pastors Jethro Agunbiade and Caleb Olanlokun, who came from Yola and Abuja respectively, deplored the state of insecurity, especially on the highways, saying their trust was only in God as they journeyed to Kaduna amid the possibility of being kidnapped.

“As men of God we are not afraid of traveling by road despite cases of banditry nowadays. If as leaders we don’t travel to attend our own events, other members who are followers may not grace the occasion. Lack of parenting and moral decadence are responsible for banditry in the country,” said Agunbiade.

“I came to Kaduna from Abuja by road and not by rail as many people do nowadays because of kidnappers. The Lord is my Shepherd. I am under a great Shepherd, Jesus is a great Shepherd. He promises to protect our coming in and our going out. So, the Lord is with us as we travel by road. So, as He brought us to this event safely, He will return us safely,” said Olanlokun.

