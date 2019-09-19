A Sokoto State House of Assembly member, Aminu Almustapha, (PDP-Sabon Birni North), has lauded the effort of security agencies in ending banditry in the state.

Almustapha, who said this in Sokoto, yesterday, acknowledged that the security agencies had shown a lot of commitment towards tackling bandits in affected areas.

Said Almustapha: “The issue of banditry in Sabon Birni Local Government has become a disaster being perpetrated by the bandits for the past one month.

“We have been experiencing bandits attack sequentially at our various villages, losing a lot of lives, including that of the security personnel’s that are stationed to protect the people.

“However, we have seen a lot of commitment and dedication of the security agencies towards minimizing the effects of bandits’ activities on our people,” he said.

The lawmaker, commended the Sokoto State government’s initiative to negotiate with the bandits, saying it would address the menace in the state.

According to him, negotiation remains a panacea toward towards ending criminal acts across the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal on September 17 restated his commitment towards ending banditry in the state.