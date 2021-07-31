From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney – General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, ( SAN) Non- Governmental Organization (NGO),Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) has distributed 700 bags of rice to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a results of bandits attack in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

Malami, who distributed the items to the victims on behalf of the NGO in Zuru on Friday , commiserated with the Emirate over the recent bandits’ attacks in some villages in the emirate.

According to him, “I am here to commiserate with the Emir,Major-General (rtd) Muhammad Sani-Sami, Gomo II, and the people of the Emirate on the recent bandits’ attacks in some villages and towns under his domain and also to donate relief materials to IDPs on behalf of the KJDI.

“The Federal Government is doing everything humanly possible to rid the country off banditry and other related crimes.”

Malami said the distribution of items was borne out of his concerned about the well-being of IDPs, adding that it was the reason why he had directed his NGO to make the assorted foodstuff available to the IDPs.

He also commended the Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for pro- activeness in handling security situation in the state.

Malami assured Governor Bagudu and the Emir of the Federal Government’s continued support and assistance to improve security situation in the state.

In his remarks,the Emir of Zuru, Major-General (rtd) Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who described Malami as a paragon of patriotism,said he has proved to be a true son of the Emirate by shared the concerns of people of the area.

He said that the gesture for the IDPs would go along way in mitigating the hardship being experienced by people in the area, especially those displaced by the activities of armed bandits.

“Malami is a blessing to Kebbi state ,considering his unprecedented acts of philanthropy to the people, especially at the grassroots’ level.

“The Emirate council would forever remain grateful to the minister for the vital role he played towards the actualisation of the Federal University of Agriculture in the emirate,” he said.

He urged the minister not to relent until the Birnin-Yauri-Rijau-Zuru road, Kontagora-Zuru road and the abandoned NTA Zuru projects became realities.

